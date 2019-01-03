Local Scouts Say You Aren’t Getting the Whole Truth
The motto “be prepared” could be joined by “don’t panic”.
Kirk explains funds raised locally are going to stay local.
The local scouting council explains you’ve only been getting a sliver of the story about potential bankruptcy at the Boy Scouts of America.
Dave Kirk is the Snake River Council Scout Executive. He’s posted a letter explaining scouting is considering many options at the national level. A re-organization under a bankruptcy statute would be just one.
Kirk explains funds raised locally are going to stay local. You can read his letter by clicking this link.