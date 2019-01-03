Local Scouts Say You Aren’t Getting the Whole Truth

The motto “be prepared” could be joined by “don’t panic”.

The local scouting council explains you’ve only been getting a sliver of the story about potential bankruptcy at the Boy Scouts of America.

Dave Kirk is the Snake River Council Scout Executive. He’s posted a letter explaining scouting is considering many options at the national level. A re-organization under a bankruptcy statute would be just one.

Kirk explains funds raised locally are going to stay local. You can read his letter by clicking this link .