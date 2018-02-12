Lock Up Your Love on Valentine’s Day at the Old Idaho Pen

If you’re a prisoner of the heart, you might appreciate this unique event on Valentine’s Day. You might even be able to lock up your love for a photo op.

The Old Idaho Penitentiary, from noon to 9 p.m. this Wednesday, will host an event called “Romancing the Pen.”

The day’s events include “lockup love stories and games for the whole gang.” Among the events will be history presentations, displays of the prison’s love letters, and prison photo ops.

For those who are a little older, an exhibit will tell all the wrong things that inmates did for love. According to the Idaho State Historical Society, which manages the site, the exhibit includes stories about adultery, theft and escapes, noting that while that most things that day are family-friendly, some things in the exhibit may not be appropriate for younger children.

Dress warm and bring a flashlight, but you can leave the hot chocolate at home. The hot beverage will be available at the Old Pen. The last admission will be at 8 p.m. Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for children.

Since the event happens on Valentine’s Day, it’s expected you might share a few kisses with your partner. The society says “snuggling” is encouraged, but “canoodling [is] strictly forbidden.”