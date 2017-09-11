Looking for a City Without Natural Disasters?

Looking for a place where there aren’t earthquakes, wildfires and hurricanes? Move to the Rustbelt!

Having spent most of my life in the Great Lakes Region, or Inland North as it’s often called (It’s where I get my strange dialect), I can testify there are few quakes, wildfires and tropical storms. There are sometimes tornadoes, but generally these are of a smaller variety.

CBS Money Watch put together a list of safe cities (I’ve lived in two of them) and while they’ve got safety from natural disasters, the same places have high crime rates, minimal employment opportunities and a lot of snow. The snow in the region sometimes is measured in feet and not inches.

During my last winter in Syracuse, there was appreciable snow for 44 consecutive days. It’s mostly a nuisance, but some snow storms can be very dangerous. When one shut down school for two weeks my freshman year of high school, I didn’t complain.