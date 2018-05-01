TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Plants of all sorts will be available at the upcoming annual sale at the College of Southern Idaho. The sale is Saturday May 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CSI Greenhouses on the west end of the campus. This year there will be free food and activities for children and adults, including a chance to paint a special Mother's Day pot. Also, a special raffle will be held for a garden decoration. CSI says the sale will include a variety of student projects for sale including succulents, flowers, herbs, tomatoes, peppers, baskets, natives, house plants and custom planters. The sale allows the program to clear out plants for the next semester.