Looking for Sin? Idaho Will Disappoint You

If you’re looking for sin you’ll need to go on the road. Idaho is the 8 th least sinful state according to a survey by WalletHub .

Anger management may not be our strong point but the rank of 15 th may be skewed by my residency here!

You and your neighbors may have some greed issues but when it comes to lust, jealousy and vanity Idahoans lead clean lives.

Or you're fed up with a distant government always telling you where you can hike or can't hike. Idaho didn't crack the top ten in any sin category and we also are very hardworking and thrifty people.

In need of some sin? According to WalletHub it’s a 40-minute drive south of Twin Falls on Route 93. Nevada is number 3 on the list and here’s a shock, California places second!