Congratulations. If you wanted a white Christmas, it looks like you're getting your wish.

According to the National Weather Service in Boise , the Magic Valley is in for another dose of the white stuff starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. Here's the outlook for Christmas weekend.

NWS Boise

It looks like the chance of snow starts sometime Friday morning and will continue off and on throughout the weekend including Christmas Day. If I'm understanding the forecast correctly, it's entirely possible we could see between 4 and 6 inches before it's done.

As is always the case with weather, it's based on educated guesses from really smart meteorologists who reserve the right to be wrong. So, keep an eye on the NWS page for the latest updates as we get closer to the weekend.