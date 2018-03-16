Louisville Ends Lady Broncos Season By A Landslide
Well...that escalated quickly. The Boise State Broncos women's basketball season ended today in embarrassing fashion.
Following three straight wins in Las Vegas to qualify for the NCAA Tournament and capture the Mountain West Conference, the Broncos were crushed earlier today by Louisville. Boise State was outscored in the third period 27-8, which ultimately was the dagger in the 74-42 loss.
Louisville dominated in the paint, scoring 52 of their 74 points there. The top-ranked Cardinals will now play the winner of the Marquette / Dayton game on Sunday.
Congratulations to the Lady Broncos on a tremendous year.