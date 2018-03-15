Lower Wood River Valley Seeing Localized Flooding

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX) Some areas in the Wood River Valley are seeing localized flooding prompting officials to ask for volunteers to help fill sandbags. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office the city of Bellevue closed off several streets and intersections near the O'Donnell Park. Officials said Wednesday that water was flowing into the community from the Slaughterhouse Road down onto 8th Street. The public was warned to stay away from flooded areas and not go around barricades. A sandbag station was set up near the park and officials asked for volunteers to help fill them. The National Weather Service in Pocatello says a Flood Advisory remains in effect for the area until 10:45 p.m. today because of expected runoff from snow melt and recent rainfall.

