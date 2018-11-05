Lowe’s Closing Many Stores In US; What This Means For Twin Falls

A US Fortune 500 home improvement and appliance chain announced the closure of dozens of stores in North America and Canada today.

Lowe's Co. Inc will be phasing out stores that have not been performing well in the coming weeks, according to the company's November 5 press release . More than 50 stores will cease to operate by February 2019, with the bulk of the closures (31) taking place throughout Canada.

The Twin Falls Lowe's store was not listed on the closure location list . Lowe's was founded in North Carolina in 1946, and has an annual earnings of more than $68 million. The Twin Falls' Lowe's (#2597) is located at 1350 Blue Lakes Blvd North.