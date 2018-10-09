There are currently 2 very special dogs up for adoption at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Hank and Macy are well trained dogs that are at the shelter under unfortunate circumstances. As you can see in the videos below they are both obedient and fun dogs. Hank is a hound dog and likes cats...if he gets to chase them. Macy is a Border Collie mix and she could be taught to live with cats under the right instruction.

You can also always see a gallery of the adoptable cats and dogs at the People For Pets Facebook Page .

If you are interested in adopting a cat or a dog - check the animal shelter Facebook page for info and pictures or stop by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter .