Macy’s Will Close Next Year in Twin Falls

The Macy's department store at the Magic Valley Mall will close its doors in March.

The store decided not to renew its lease when it runs out at the end of March. The company notified employees there on Monday.

"The decision to close stores is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is delighted to have served this community over the years and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s other stores and on-line at macys.com," a Macy's spokesperson said in a statement to KMVT.

The spokesperson said non-seasonal employees who they are unable to place at Macy's will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

The company says it has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country.

"After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided not to renew the lease," the spokesperson said.

Macy’s Magic Valley store is 61,000 sq. ft. and opened in 1987.