Magic Reservoir Is Flooding And It Is Amazing
Flooding isn't usually something that we consider a good thing, but the flooding at Magic Reservoir is pretty amazing.
The reason I'm so struck by the flooding in the aerial video above from Jack Flolo is that for the last few years we have gone to Magic Reservoir and it has been nearly empty (but full of Mayflies). In the video below from Benito Baeza, you can see the spillway from ground level. Have you ever seen the Magic Reservoir flood like this?