Magic Valley Airport Seeks New Board Member

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – If you live within the city limits and are interested in serving the community, the Magic Valley Regional Airport Advisory Board is seeking applicants to fill one board member position.

The position is for a three-year term, according to information from the city of Twin Falls, and applicants are not required to have an aviation background.

The advisory board meets with the Airport Manager the first Tuesday of each month to discuss airport issues and make recommendations to the Twin Falls City Council concerning airport operation and development. Issues include the Federal Aviation Administration’s capital improvement program, air service, and general aviation.