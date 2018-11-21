Magic Valley Author and Artisan Event Planned for Dec. 1

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Meet local authors and artists and check out their stories and crafts at the upcoming The Art of the Gift: Authors & Artisans on the Rim .

The annual event , now in its fourth year and presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.

What’s better than a book for a Christmas?

Here’s an opportunity to buy local and support the work of Magic Valley authors and artisans: books and hand-crafted items. The event will feature more than 50 authors and artists from Buhl, Burley, Filer, Jerome, Kimberly, Rupert and Twin Falls.

Admission is free. For more information, go to Magic Valley Arts Council or call 208-734-2787.