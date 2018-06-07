Magic Valley Cheer Program Looking To Raise Money With Walk/Run
A Twin Falls cheer squad is holding a 5K run this weekend with hopes of raising money for scholarships and travel expenses.
The Magic Valley Elite All-Stars have organized a 5K "fun run/walk," taking place this Saturday, June 9, at 9 AM. The event, which they've dubbed the "Mustache Dash," because a prize will be awarded for best stash, is being held on the College of Southern Idaho campus.
People wishing to participate need to sign up asap, which can be done by clicking here. More details can be found at the cheer program's website as well.