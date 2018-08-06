Magic Valley Community Exceeds Fill The Boot Goal Of 20K

Fill the Boot was on Friday at the corner of Addison and Locust until 6 P.M. The firefighters were collecting donations in the streets. Their goal was $20,000.

Thanks to the Magic Valley community, they exceeded that goal to a little over $21,500. That money will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help local kids the M.D. to attend camp.

It was interesting to see so many people clear out their car of change (and other random donations) to give back to these kids.

Here is a local girl who gets to attend camp every year because of these efforts.



Her mother also has M.D. and April is with M.D.A. Big congratulations on the big year Magic Valley!