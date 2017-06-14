Magic Valley Dairy Days Kicks off Thursday

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) – You don’t have to own a cow – or even a gallon of milk – to like Magic Valley Dairy Days. The fun is planned for Thursday-Saturday at Wendell City Park.

Hosted by the Wendell Chamber of Commerce, the three-day community event will include food, carnival, crafts and games, live entertainment and a parade.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Here's a schedule:

Thursday, June 15

Carnival, Family Night (tickets discounted)

Music Entertainment

Crafts, food, dairy samples/information, exhibition booth

Friday, June 16

Artistic Performances

Music Entertainment

Carnival

Crafts, food, exhibition booths

Saturday, June 17

Community Breakfast, City Park

Dairy Days Parade

Uptown Dance Studio, 12-1 p.m.

Music Entertainment

Carnival

Crafts, food, exhibition booths

The event, which according to the chamber has been going on for more than 20 years, is a way for the community to celebrate the impact of the dairy industry in the region.