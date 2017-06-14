Magic Valley Dairy Days Kicks off Thursday

Paul Grecaud/ThinkStock

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) – You don’t have to own a cow – or even a gallon of milk – to like Magic Valley Dairy Days. The fun is planned for Thursday-Saturday at Wendell City Park.

Hosted by the Wendell Chamber of Commerce, the three-day community event will include food, carnival, crafts and games, live entertainment and a parade.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Here's a schedule:

Thursday, June 15
 Carnival, Family Night (tickets discounted)
 Music Entertainment
 Crafts, food, dairy samples/information, exhibition booth

Friday, June 16
 Artistic Performances
 Music Entertainment
 Carnival
 Crafts, food, exhibition booths                                                                            

Saturday, June 17
 Community Breakfast, City Park
 Dairy Days Parade
 Uptown Dance Studio, 12-1 p.m.
 Music Entertainment
 Carnival
 Crafts, food, exhibition booths

The event, which according to the chamber has been going on for more than 20 years, is a way for the community to celebrate the impact of the dairy industry in the region.

For more information, including to register to participate in the parade, visit online the Wendell Chamber of Commerce or call 320-3414.

