Magic Valley Dairy Days Kicks off Thursday
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) – You don’t have to own a cow – or even a gallon of milk – to like Magic Valley Dairy Days. The fun is planned for Thursday-Saturday at Wendell City Park.
Hosted by the Wendell Chamber of Commerce, the three-day community event will include food, carnival, crafts and games, live entertainment and a parade.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Here's a schedule:
Thursday, June 15
Carnival, Family Night (tickets discounted)
Music Entertainment
Crafts, food, dairy samples/information, exhibition booth
Friday, June 16
Artistic Performances
Music Entertainment
Carnival
Crafts, food, exhibition booths
Saturday, June 17
Community Breakfast, City Park
Dairy Days Parade
Uptown Dance Studio, 12-1 p.m.
Music Entertainment
Carnival
Crafts, food, exhibition booths
The event, which according to the chamber has been going on for more than 20 years, is a way for the community to celebrate the impact of the dairy industry in the region.
For more information, including to register to participate in the parade, visit online the Wendell Chamber of Commerce or call 320-3414.