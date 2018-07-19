Magic Valley Fire Update

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Fire crews continue to battle several lightning caused wildfires throughout southern Idaho. The Dog Creek Fire burning eight miles north of Gooding is still not contained and has burned an estimated 17,500 acres and a secondary structure, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Multiple resources are working to contain the blaze burning in mainly grass and brush. Meanwhile, the Winter Camp Fire, where two blazes became one, has charred roughly 20,000 acres and is 50% contained. It is also burning in brush and grass 26 miles south of Castleford. Another fire is burning closer to the small community about seven miles away and has scorched about 3,212 acres of grass and brush. Control is expected this evening at around 6 p.m. A fire is also burning in Cassia County east of Interstate 84 called the North Heglar Fire

Dog Creek Fire, 8 miles north of Gooding, Idaho. Photo courtesy Idaho Fire Info