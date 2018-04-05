Magic Valley Firefighters Team Up to Build Children’s Beds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Magic Valley firefighters are teaming up to support an area non-profit that builds and distributes beds to area children that need them. The Twin Falls Fire Department, Jerome Fire Department and Rock Creek Rural Fire Department will hold a friendly competition, along with other volunteers, to see who can build 15 bunk beds each the fastest for Sleep in Heavenly Peace on April 21 . Twin Falls Fire Fighter Jesse Killinger says all the fire departments are raising funds to build the beds that cost roughly $300. The Twin Falls Fire Department has started a Gofundme.com account as well as set up an account at D.L. Evans Bank for people to make donations. Donations can be dropped off at the Jerome Fire Department and the Rock Creek Fire Department at Red Cap Corner in Kimberly. The Rock Creek Rural Fire Department will also host a pancake breakfast this Saturday at the fire station from 8 a.m. (see bellow) to help raise funds. If you would like to volunteer and help the firefighters build beds call Jesse Killinger at 208-421-1052.

