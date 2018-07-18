TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho health officials are investigating a possible human case of West Nile Virus in the Magic Valley after virus carrying mosquitoes were found in Gooding County. According to the South Central Public Health District, the mosquitoes were found in traps just south of Hagerman last week and believe virus-positive are in the area. Health officials are working to confirm a possible human case after they fell ill; it would be the first case of West Nile virus in a human in the area this year. SCPHD says the person has not had to be hospitalized. Officials with the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District are reminding citizens to eliminate areas where mosquitoes might live and breed such as old tires and standing water.

Health officials have provided the following tips for people to protect themselves from infection: