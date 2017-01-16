Magic Valley Hill Declared One of the Best Places to Sled in Idaho

I'll just say it. I think our area got ripped off by a new list that claims it's listing the 12 most epic sledding locations in Idaho. Only one of our locations made the ranking, but at least we're kinda included.

Hats off to the hills of Magic Mountain as they were named the 11th best place to sled in Idaho. The Sports Adventure Park in Garden Valley topped the list with several Boise locations also called out.

Maybe they missed OUR MORE ACCURATE LIST. Ahem. I will try to calm down now.