Magic Valley Humane Society Furrball Event Helps Them Provide Medical Care for Unwanted Animals

March 4 will mark the 9th year for the Magic Valley Humane Society's Furrball event. The funds raised that night will help them provide medical care and services for the unwanted pets of the Magic Valley.

Debbie Blackwood of People For Pets explained why this event is so important to them.

Debbie: "It's a celebration of taking care of all of our area's animals, unwanted animals. It's a way for People For Pets to secure funds to take care of all the medical needs of these animals that we care for and get them ready for adoption."

What exactly happens at the "Furrball"? Debbie explained:

Debbie: "We have a live band. We have amazing hors d'oeuvres. There's an open bar and a dance floor. And then, to top it off, you can put in for buying some raffle tickets. You can perhaps win one of our amazing (prizes)"

Tickets are available now through February 18 exclusively at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter for $40. After that day, they will cost $45 through March 4.