Magic Valley Judge Appointed to Idaho Supreme Court
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Magic Valley judge has been appointed by the governor to the Idaho Supreme Court today.
The Office of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced 5th District Judge G. Richard Bevan will replace retiring Justice Daniel Eismann. Judge Bevan has served three terms as administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial District in the Magic Valley. Judge Bevan served one term as Twin Falls County prosecutor and in 2003 he was appointed to the bench by Gov. Dirk Kempthorne.
A native of Twin Falls, Judge Bevan earned his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and his law degree from BYU's J. Reuben Clark Law School. Judge Bevan and his wife Pamela have five grown children. The governor's office says Judge Bevan was among four candidates submitted by the Idaho Judicial Council.
I am honored and humbled to be chosen as Idaho’s next Supreme Court justice,” Bevan said. “I appreciate the confidence placed in me throughout this process. I pledge to act with all the power that I possess to be a faithful servant of the United States and Idaho constitutions, to the rule of law and to the people of the state of Idaho."