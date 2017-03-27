Magic Valley Law Enforcement Looking for Man Who Fled From Police

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Law enforcement officials say they are looking for a wanted suspect who ran from police over the weekend.

According to Twin Falls Police, officers went to investigate a car that had raised some eye brows on Saturday at around 8 p.m. When police got there the suspect car began to pull away. Police say they recognized Romero Trevino as being the driver who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. Trevino had been convicted of armed robbery.