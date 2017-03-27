Magic Valley Law Enforcement Looking for Man Who Fled From Police
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Law enforcement officials say they are looking for a wanted suspect who ran from police over the weekend.
According to Twin Falls Police, officers went to investigate a car that had raised some eye brows on Saturday at around 8 p.m. When police got there the suspect car began to pull away. Police say they recognized Romero Trevino as being the driver who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. Trevino had been convicted of armed robbery.
Police say Trevino led police on a chase out of Twin Falls into Filer, were an officer from that city joined in, eventually abandoning his car near Hollister and running on foot. The suspect could not be found by law enforcement or police dogs. People near Hollister had reported someone trying to steal cars around the same time of the chase. Police say if you see Trevino to not approach him and call 911.