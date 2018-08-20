Magic Valley Man Celebrates 100

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Not a lot of people live to be 100, but Harry LeMoyne is defying those odds, when he turns 100 on August 21.

LeMoyne was born in Hailey in 1918, and served in the Army Air Corps during World War II flying between England and mainland Europe.

“I flew there in 1944 and 1945 during the war, most of it was bomber escort,” LeMoyne stated.

Given his past of flying planes, it was no surprise what he wanted to do for his birthday.

“He got out and flew a plane for his hundredth birthday,” grandson Tony Prater stated.

He doesn’t know how he’ll celebrate next year, but his grandson has a couple ideas.

“We actually kidded him about going skydiving or base jumping, and I wouldn’t put it past him. That’s kind of his deal,” Prater explained.

Prater also said that it meant a lot to see all those who came out and celebrated.

“To see all the people here out here to support Harry, it’s a great thing, because these are people he spent a lot of personal time with, has a great relationship with, and I’m so proud just to be part of the family. The LeMoyne family,” Prater said.