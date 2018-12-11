Magic Valley Man Charged Following Deadly Jerome Crash

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Brian Trappen is being charged with two counts of felony vehicular manslaughter, two felony counts of aggravated DUI and driving while suspended.

According to court documents, on June 3, Trappen was traveling the wrong way on I-84 west near milepost 169 in Jerome County, allegedly causing a chain of accidents.

A Dodge mini-van swerved to avoid Trappen, resulting in the van rolling multiple times, across the median and landing in the eastbound lanes, colliding with another car and a semi-trailer. Court documents said the driver and a passenger of the mini-van were pronounced dead at the scene, the other passenger was sent to the hospital where they recovered from their injuries.

In the westbound lanes, Trappen then struck an Audi head-on, his truck then rolled onto its side, and was then hit by a Ford Fusion that was following the Audi.

The driver of the Audi sustained serious injuries but survived.

A toxicology report done by Idaho State Police on Trappen’s blood indicated four different drugs and a blood alcohol content level of 0.073, at the time of the crash, court records read.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

He is also facing felony video voyeurism charges in Twin Falls County, from video found on his phone during the crash investigation. In the voyeurism case, court documents said detectives found a video of a woman who was tanning at Trappen’s father’s company Argo, and it was apparent the video device was hidden.

When Idaho State Police detectives confirmed the woman’s identity, she was unaware she was being filmed. For this case, his jury trial is set to begin on April 10, 2019.