TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A man reportedly convicted of killing three of his young children in the Magic Valley in 2005 was found dead during the weekend in his cell. The Idaho Department of Correction in a release Sunday, said Jim Junior Nice was pronounced dead at just before 2 p.m. from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident per IDOC policy. Nice was listed as serving two life terms for first degree murder for the deaths of his three children after he poisoned them. In September of last year Nice was involved in an investigation after a cellmate, Glenn Arthur Cox, died from an assault in their cell.

Editors Note: In most circumstances, News Radio 1310 does not name people who commit suicide.