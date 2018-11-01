Magic Valley McDonald’s Have A New Collosal Breakfast Item

As of November 1, visitors to McDonald's have a new breakfast item to try, and it looks delicious.

McDonald's has expanded their breakfast menu with the unveiling of the Triple Stack today. The new sandwiches include egg, two sausage patties, two strips of bacon and two pieces of cheese, all in between your choice of a toasted muffin, McGriddles or biscuit.

McDonalds created the sandwiches in response to customer feedback, and as a way to remain competitive with other chains, according to the promotional video. It's also being described as a sandwich for people who have bigger appetites.

I plan on paying the Blue Lakes McDonald's a visit Friday morning to try one for myself.