TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A local military mother is gathering up stockings to spread some holiday cheer for her Navy son and fellow shipmates this Christmas and is seeking help from the community. Susan Miller whose son, Ben Miller, is a Naval Officer on the USS Stockdale, is collecting stockings to fill with items like wicking socks, non-perishable snacks, word puzzles and lip balm through the Navy Moms Relief Fund . Miller says she and some other moms are hoping to collect about 300 stockings for the Stockdale's crew by mid-November so they can be sent off in time for the Christmas holiday. Ben Miller was born and raised in the Magic Valley, he attended the College of Western Idaho and graduated from Boise State University. So far Miller says they've received donations from local businesses and if you would like to help out give her a call at 208-948-5825 or email at millco2@yahoo.com.

Photo courtesy Susan Miller