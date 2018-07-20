Magic Valley Murder Case Moves to District Court

MINIDOKA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Rupert man accused of killing a man and injuring his ex-girlfriend is going before a judge in district court. In late April, Denis Lopez-Serrano, 22, was arrested on four felony charges. One for first degree murder, another for aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping in the first degree. Lopez-Serrano allegeldy approached his ex-girlfriend's car who he shared a child with, threatening her with a gun. Court documents say he then broke her car window and allegedly shot her, injuring her and shooting her father who was also in the car. The father later died in the hospital. Judge Rick Bollar made a decision Wednesday to send the case to district court. As of Thursday, no new court date had been set.