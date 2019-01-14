TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) - Magic Valley law enforcement returned to Utah this past weekend to honor a fallen comrade killed a week ago while on duty. The funeral services for Provo, Utah Master Officer Josepth Shinners was held on Saturday in Orem, Utah.

29-year-old Shinners was shot in a shopping center parking lot by an armed suspect that had threatened police. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Twin Falls Police Department sent representatives to show support to the fallen officer. The Associated Press reported Officer Shinners had placed himself in danger to help another officer.

Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office said thousands attended the funeral services with hundreds of law enforcement from around the region and as far away as Boston and New York. Officer Batteiger and Officer Nay of the Twin Falls police force shared their experience on social media.

Sgt. Mencl says it is customary for the department to send volunteers to the funerals of fallen officers in the region. In December deputies attended the services for another Utah officer that was killed in the line of duty in November. Mencl says the the playing of the bagpipes, an officers last call and the gun salute are always emotional.