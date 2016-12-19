Magic Valley On Edge Of Another Winter Storm Tuesday

The Magic Valley will once again need to keep its eyes on another storm system. Many parts of Idaho are under winter storm advisory and warning and it's right on the edge of our area.

Here's the updated shared by the National Weather Service in Boise Monday.

If you look at the Accuweather forecast for Tuesday for us , you'll notice that the daytime temps will be above freezing - for awhile. But, as the day goes on, we'll need to keep an eye on temps and especially road conditions. If this storm veers just a little more to the south than expected, driving conditions will not be fun.