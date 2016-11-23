Magic Valley Paramedic Remembers Heartbreaking Thanksgiving Accident

If you're a parent, it's the one thing you fear most when you're driving. The dread of the thought of losing one of your children in an accident. For one Magic Valley family, that fear became reality on Thanksgiving several years ago. Magic Valley paramedic, James Pennington, remembers that terrible day.

"I was working at St. Luke's and we were dispatched to the interstate for a roll-over accident on Thanksgiving Day. When we arrived, you could tell by the bystanders and the EMS responders that there was just something different about this crash."

"When we got to the back of the ambulance, we were told that our patient was a male child. He'd been riding in a van going to another state for Thanksgiving dinner. He and his sister were watching a movie and when it got over, they tried to change the movie out. What they did was they unbuckled their seat belts and just at that time, the tire on the van blew and it rolled."

"His sister was thrown out on one side of the interstate and him on the other. Witnesses stated that he crawled across the interstate and held onto his sister and was asking for help."