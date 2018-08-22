Magic Valley Parents: Be Aware Of “Fire Challenge”

There is a dangerous viral challenge sweeping the internet. This one, teens light themselves on fire and record it. It is causing some serious damage.

The challenge has technically been around for over four years but it appears to be gaining traction. Earlier today it was reported a 12 year old girl in Detroit has been hospitalized for doing the challenge and having it go horribly wrong.

These kids are dared to take a flammable liquid like rubbing alcohol, rub it on their body and ignite it. Some challengers have a pool, others do not. For obvious reasons this is incredibly dangerous.