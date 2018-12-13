Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services Gets Grant for Coffee Shop
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services says they are recipients of a $20,000 grant from the Chobani Community Impact Grant Fund. The fund will help purchase equipment and supplies to open a snack and coffee shop inside the County West Building on Addison Avenue. Clients of MVRS will staff the shop along with supervisors. MVRS provides programs and services to help individuals in the community with disabilities.