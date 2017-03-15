Magic Valley School Election Results

Election results for school districts in the Magic Valley. All results are unofficial 

TWIN FALLS

Total Votes Cast within the County: 2,455

Twin Falls School District Supplemental Levy

In favor: 1,441

Against: 680

Hansen School District Supplemental Levy

In favor: 146

Against: 73

Murtaugh School District Plant Facilities Reserve Fund

In Favor: 99

Against: 15

JEROME COUNTY

Jerome School District Supplemental Levy

In Favor: 381

Against: 130

All results are unofficial

 

 



