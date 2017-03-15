Magic Valley School Election Results
Election results for school districts in the Magic Valley. All results are unofficial
TWIN FALLS
Total Votes Cast within the County: 2,455
Twin Falls School District Supplemental Levy
In favor: 1,441
Against: 680
Hansen School District Supplemental Levy
In favor: 146
Against: 73
Murtaugh School District Plant Facilities Reserve Fund
In Favor: 99
Against: 15
JEROME COUNTY
Jerome School District Supplemental Levy
In Favor: 381
Against: 130
