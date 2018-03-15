Magic Valley Woman’s Dog Was Shot in the Face

A Magic Valley woman said she found a bullet in her dogs cheek.

According to the woman, Sunday she heard someone yelling at her dog and on Monday she noticed a large lump on her cheek.

That is when the woman started trying to treat what she describes as an infection coming out of the dogs face. Come Tuesday, the infection was still there. As the woman tried to press the infection out of the dog, she squeezed out a bullet.

The dog is starting to heal and appears to be fine. If this has happened to you or anyone you know, please let us know.