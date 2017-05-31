Maintenance Work Begins This Week on Hansen Bridge
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX) – If you plan to travel by way of Hansen Bridge anytime soon, be aware that work begins this week on the structure.
The project includes resurfacing lanes, do minor repairs and repaint the bridge. Work will constrict traffic on the bridge through the summer, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane along Idaho 50 as it crosses the Snake River east of Twin Falls as work to place an epoxy-based overlay on the driving surface of the bridge over the next month. That work will be followed by minor repairs and repainting of the 470-foot steel girders. A lane closure will be required during the painting and repair portion only when accessing the work platforms. The maintenance project is expected to extend the life of the 51-year old bridge by protecting against corrosion and restore skid resistance of the bridge deck.
A temporary signal will be used to control traffic flow, the speed limit will be reduced to 35-mph and a 12-foot width restriction will be in effect during construction.
This contract also includes bridge repair and resurfacing at the the Interstate 84/Ridgeway Road interchange bridge, Exit 193, ITD says.