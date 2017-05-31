Maintenance Work Begins This Week on Hansen Bridge

Traffic will be reduced to one lane along Idaho 50 as it crosses the Snake River east of Twin Falls as work to place an epoxy-based overlay on the driving surface of the bridge over the next month. That work will be followed by minor repairs and repainting of the 470-foot steel girders. A lane closure will be required during the painting and repair portion only when accessing the work platforms. The maintenance project is expected to extend the life of the 51-year old bridge by protecting against corrosion and restore skid resistance of the bridge deck.