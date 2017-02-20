Major Manufacturer Recalls Cheese Products Sold in Idaho Stores
Sargento Foods Inc is voluntarily expanding the recall of cheese due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes that originated from the supplier’s facility.
There haven't been any confirmed illnesses in conjunction with this recall.
Sargento has also announced that they are terminating their relationship with the supplier Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied Sargento with the affected Longhorn Colby cheese.
Out of an abundance of caution, in addition to the products recalled on February 10, 2017, with the new information we received from our supplier, we are also voluntarily recalling the following products which were packaged on the same lines - info.sargento.com
- Sargento Sliced Colby, 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F
- Sargento Sliced Muenster, 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F
- Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack, 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B
- Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack, 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B
- Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack, 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17
- Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria, 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17
- Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17
You can get more information and see pictures of the packaging on the Sargento website.