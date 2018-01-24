TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Work has started on a major reconstruction project on a main roadway in Twin Falls. Crews are beginning preliminary work to widen and repave the northern part of Eastland Drive and a section of Pole Line Road. When complete, parts of Eastland just north of the Falls Ave. intersection will be expanded to five lanes. According to Josh Baird, engineer for the city of Twin Falls, the project will use a cement treated base (CTB) which uses a mix of concrete, aggregate and recycled pavement. Once the CTB is put in, the roadway will be paved. The project will be done by Kloepfer Inc. for $1,977,616.69. Baird said roughly 15,000 vehicles use the street per day. Major construction is expected to begin in April, but prep work is already underway.