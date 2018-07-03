Major Traffic Shift at I-84 Salt Lake Interchange Project

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX) Traffic will be shifted to different lanes next week at the Interstate 84 Salt Lake interchange as part of a major reconstruction project. The Idaho Transportation Department says eastbound traffic will be moved into a two-way, two-lane crossover that will move vehicles away from the existing interchange while it is being removed. Cars and trucks will then used the westbound lanes in the construction zone. The speed limit will be lowered to 65 m.p.h with 12-foot lane width restrictions. The interchange is being completely torn down and redesigned for better traffic flow. The eastbound side will be replaced this year with the westbound side finished in 2020. The cost of the project is $27.6 million.

