Major Website Claims This Idaho Town is One of the Coolest in America

In the interest of full disclosure, I should tell you that I am not normally asked to play with the cool kids. That's probably why I'm mystified that one Idaho town has been named one of the coolest in America by a major website.

The Matador Network covers all sorts of nifty things like travel, family, culture, food and nightlife. So, you would think they'd understand what's cool and what's not. According to their brand new 2017 list, Sandpoint, Idaho is one of the 24 coolest cities in the United States. Yes, I said Sandpoint. Here's the reason they gave in a nutshell:

Almost too many scenic byways and mountain ranges for one town

I won't argue the point that Sandpoint is pretty. It is. But, if you compare Sandpoint to Twin, you notice that it's much more expensive to live there than here, 17% more according to Sperling's Best Places. And, whatever you do, don't compare home prices. Yikes.

It wasn't that long ago that Sandpoint also beat us in another national list: the most dangerous cities in Idaho coming in at a spectacular #1.

But, maybe I'm missing the point. This is about being cool, not safe. With the cost of living in Sandpoint, it's unlikely you'll have money in your pocket the next time you're getting robbed.