Man Accused of Stealing High Dollar Fishing Rods in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) A New York man landed behind bars after returning to a Ketchum store were he was suspected of stealing a high dollar fishing rod. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's office, 61-year-old Robert Dombrowski, of Tonawanda, is charged with felony grand theft after he returned to an outfit shop in Ketchum where employees suspected him of stealing items earlier in June. The sheriff's office alleges to have found two fishing rods in Dombrowski's camper worth more than $1,500 combined; they had been taken from two different stores. The accused was arrested and booked into the Blaine County Detention Center.