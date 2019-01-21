Man Arrested After Fleeing from Police in U-Haul Truck

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) – A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase while driving a U-Haul truck Monday afternoon along U.S. Highway 93.

Authorities said during the pursuit they found that the driver was allegedly involved with the report of a missing female. The pursuit started a little before noon and involved state police officers and Jerome officers and deputies.

As the driver of the U-Haul headed through Lincoln County with speeds sometimes reaching up to 90 mph, the driver swerved from one side of the road to the other, Shoshone Police Chief Austin Smith said in a statement.

Multiple law officers joined the pursuit on 7 Mile Road, where the suspect swerved at Smith in what appeared to be an attempt to ram him, according to the statement. The suspect then turned northbound onto U.S. Highway 93, where he continued his erratic driving behavior until he eventually got the U-Haul stuck near South County Line Road and Highway 93.

Smith said after a brief standoff, the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody. Police did not provide any further details about the missing female. More information will be posted as it becomes available.