Man Arrested at Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – A man was taken into custody Friday evening at the Boise Airport after a knife and marijuana was found in the man’s shoes.

Donald Lee Jackson, 67, will appear in court today for the alleged crimes,according to records from the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

He is charged with Aircraft Hijacking–Prohibits Carrying Concealed Weapons On Aircraft By Avoiding Detection and Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia Use Or Posses With Intent To Use.

Jackson was arrested after TSA officers found the 7-inch knife hidden in one shoe, and a small amount of marijuana in his other shoe, Idaho News reported.