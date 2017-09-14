TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A funeral home in Twin Falls captured a person on a bike vandalizing a piece of artwork in front of their building twice on camera this week. Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center shared the two videos on Facebook showing a person on a bike knock over the wolf looking statue, even after a Twin Falls Police car can be seen going by shortly before. Heidi Heil, the operator of Serenity, posted another video the next day of the same person knocking over the small statue over again. In a message Heil told News Radio 1310 that a police report was filed and they did find the individual who was given a ticket, including a no trespass order. Here is the first incident then the second below:

