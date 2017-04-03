Man Charged with Crash That Killed His Fiancee

Comstock

FILER, Idaho (AP) — A Utah man charged last week with vehicular manslaughter was in Idaho with his fiancée to tell her mom they were getting married.

The Times-News reports that the trip turned tragic when he ran a stop sign, killing his fiancée and leaving him to raise their then-5-month-old son.

Sean David Rees of West Valley City, Utah, was released Friday from the Twin Falls County Jail on his own recognizance.

He had been in custody since March 21 in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Rees is charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for running a stop sign and causing the crash last June 14 that killed his fiancée Ashley Webb of Filer, Idaho.

Rees' lawyer Rori Stokes told that judge that Rees had bought Webb an engagement ring a week before the crash, and they were in Idaho to share the news with Webb's mother.