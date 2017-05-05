Man Convicted of Murder in Twin Falls Assaults Guards at Prison

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Nevada man convicted of first-degree murder during a Twin Falls hotel standoff, assaulted guards and an inmate at an Idaho prison on Thursday.

According to the Idaho Department of Corrections, Clark Jackson Cleveland assaulted three correctional officers and an inmate at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Boise. The officers had been trying to stop Cleveland from assaulting the other inmate with a padlock wrapped in a t-shirt. Two of the guards and the inmate had to be taken to the hospital with serious injuries, another guard was taken by car.

Cleveland is serving a life sentence for the firs-degree murder of a Utah resident Tracy Ivie at a Twin Falls hotel in 2011. Cleveland had led police on a high speed chase into the city, wrecked his vehicle, ran into a nearby hotel, shot Ivie, then shot an Idaho State Police officer in the leg, and held a woman hostage in the hotel stairwell before surrendering.