Man Dies after Officer Involved Shooting in East Idaho

UPDATE: ISP has identified Jesse Quinton, age 35, of Idaho Falls, as the deceased.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) State Police say a man died after being shot by a trooper during a foot chase Friday night in Idaho Falls. In a statement released by Idaho State Police, a trooper pulled a man over who fled on foot at around 11:42 p.m. According to ISP, the chase ended in a physical altercation with the trooper who fired one shot from his gun. Other officers attempted first aid on the suspect who was taken to a local hospital were he was pronounced dead. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation along with the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. The name of the suspect is being withheld until next-of-kin can be notified.