Man Dies in Deputy-involved Shooting in Elmore County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in Elmore County.

The incident happened a little before 9 a.m., after deputies responded to a call at residence where it was reported the driver of a white pickup truck was driving recklessly through the private property, according to a news release.

The deputies located and gave chase to the vehicle, eventually becoming disabled. After a short foot chase, the suspect “brandished a very large military style knife and threatened the deputies,” Sheriff Mike Hollinshead explained in a news release. “At that point one deputy discharged his duty weapon.”